Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Esk Valley News Quarterly editors Nicola Chalton and Pascal Thivillon.

Esk Valley News Quarterly is a new magazine modelled on a successful trial issue in 2021, All About Trees.

The magazine aims to encourage communication and collaboration within our communities, and support projects bringing environmental, cultural and economic improvements to the area.

This summer’s issue, Climate of the Moors & Sea, investigates the effects of climate change on our region.

Scientists, farmers, botanists, conservationists, foresters and community champions speak out on matters such as:

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

long-lasting effects of pollution blown onto the moors from fossil fuel power stationslocal efforts to restore peat carbon-sinks and biodiversityGlaisdale village demonstrates success and community cohesion on the cricket field . . .

Contributions from poets, fiction writers, artists and creatives enrich this local publication, which you can buy in selected shops, online, or by subscription.

The autumn issue will investigate Working Lives past, present and future.

All sectors of the community are encouraged to engage in this project.

Email [email protected] with your contributions by early September.

Editors Nicola Chalton and Pascal Thivillon said: “The new publication has in-depth, full-colour articles, and the content is refreshingly long-lasting, presented in a collectable format that looks more like a book – something to keep and savour.”

Climate of the Moors and Sea, 160 pages, full colour, is available in Esk Valley shops, Danby Lodge National Park Centre, Bookshops in Whitby, Grosmont, Loftus and Saltburn, The Dispensary on Skinner Street in Whitby, Lythe Community Shop.