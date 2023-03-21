New men's surf group launched in Scarborough after founder 'struggled with mental health help'

Chris Hardy, of Scarborough, came up with the idea after struggling with his own mental health last year.

Mr Hardy, who works at Dexter’s Surf Shop on North Bay and is a surfing instructor, said that his bosses suggested he visited Andy’s Man Club but he was too anxious to go in.

After talking to Shaun, who runs Scarborough’s Andy’s Man Club, Mr Hardy realised he wasn’t alone in struggling to attend and they came up with the idea of combining a surfing group and a men’s mental health group.

Chris Hardy is offering a new surfing club to help men with their mental health.

Mr Hardy said: “I've struggled with my mental health in the past which led to me trying surfing.

“Unfortunately I was beginning to struggle mentally after returning from the Christmas break, which my bosses noticed and suggested I try the local Andy’s Man Club.

“The thought was a good idea but I couldn't break through the anxiety barrier and walk through the doors to attend a session.

“Upon speaking to Shaun who runs the local Andy’s Man Club, I realised that I wasn't alone in struggling to attend.

“I’ve run a couple of surf sessions for the regulars of Andy’s Man Club in the past which have been a success, so we came up with the idea of starting a regular group for those who are struggling to attend, in the hope that it gives people a different option to hopefully feel better and find seeking help that little bit easier.”

The idea of the surfing club is to have fun, have a paddle and get “bashed about by the sea”.

The club will include a surfing lesson, so if you’ve never surfed before then you will be taught how to. After the session, the group will head to Taylor’s (next door to Dexter’s Surf Shop) for a drink and chat.

The surf session is a weekly session taking place on Friday morning’s between 10:30am and 12 noon.

The session is priced at £5, and this covers the lesson, wetsuit and surfboard, and the use of secure changing facilities.

Spaces are limited to eight, and the first session (Friday March 24) is fully booked.

