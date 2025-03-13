New month-long Arts Festival highlights North York Moors as destination for art and culture

Bluebells in the spring flower meadow during the Festival of Blossom at Nunnington Hall. picture: Annapurna Mellor

A new month-long festival begins in April to showcase the diverse and vibrant arts and cultural scene that exists across the North York Moors.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beacon for the Arts Festival, which is being staged by the North York Moors Arts and Culture Partnership, will see a programme of talks, workshops, performances, exhibitions and art trails, many of which will be free to attend, at an array of venues and artist studios.

The Inspired by…gallery will be staging the Art of Being exhibition, focussing on the connection between creativity and mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the surrounding grounds of Danby Lodge National Park Centre people will also be able to explore the new permanent Moments ceramic trail created by artist Aphra O’ Connor.

River project exhibition at Dalby Forest.

Over at the Sutton Bank National Park Centre people will be able to go on a walk with DaisyAgeArt and create a collage afterwards symbolising their connection with nature; or join a Birds and Words workshop.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will be showcasing its Old Friends sculpture trail on the Cinder Track near Scarborough, part of the Wild Eye project connecting nature and art, while Dalby Forest will be displaying the poems and creative writing produced as part of The River Project exhibition.

Springtime will be celebrated with a Blossom Week at Nunnington Hall where, as well as enjoying the sight of the orchards in full bloom, people will be able to craft their own origami flower and follow a trail of poems in the gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over at Whitby, the Pannett Art Gallery will be running various events as well as holding a special exhibition dedicated to printmaking.

For those keen to get creative themselves, there are plenty of hands-on workshops, including sessions to create colourful kites with the help of artist Sue Walpole; or opportunities to make art using alcohol ink or woodburning techniques at Skatebeck in Moorsholm.

There will also be plenty of Easter-themed family activities including sessions at Sutton Bank National Park Centre.

The wealth of talent will be showcased at artists’ studios, such as international costume designer, Sue Wilmington of Littlebeck, who will be sharing the designs she has produced for many of the best-known operatic and theatre productions, including Phantom of the Opera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over at Ryedale Folk Museum, photographic art combined with the spoken word will be the focus of a new exhibition called Farm/Mill/Bake where stories of Yorkshire’s farmers, millers and bakers producing bread will be told amid a display of distinctive images.

The programme line-up also features music including three performances of a new composition by Scarborough artist Sarah Dew called Birds of Heart and Sky, celebrating some of the most vulnerable birds in the UK, at different venues across the North York Moors.

Alternatively people can go to St Mary’s Church in Lastingham for a performance by the North York Moors Chamber Music Festival musicians or the Inspired by… gallery for a performing arts day involving singers, songwriter John Drake and actors bringing to life North York Moors folklore.

Sally Ann Smith, Arts and Culture Partnership Advisor, said: “It's truly inspiring to see the incredible collaboration between artists, venues, and businesses in bringing together such an exciting and diverse programme for all to enjoy.”