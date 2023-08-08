New mosaic charts changing face of the Scarborough village of Cloughton

Ceramic artist Gabrielle Naptali worked with local residents to create a stunning glass mosaic now viewable in Cloughton, close to Scarborough and Whitby and popular with seaside visitors.

The installation, positioned at the grounds of St Mary’s Church on the High Street, showcases the change of use of many of the dwellings, as well as the flora and fauna found around the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mosaic is a communal venture between the Cloughton History Group and several public partners, including Yorkshire homes developer Mulgrave Properties, who created 24 new family homes in the village.

Members of the Cloughton History Group with David Smith of Mulgrave Properties

Mulgrave, which is now constructing another development of two and three-bedroom properties in nearby Burniston, helped to fund the project along with The Duchy of Lancaster and North Yorkshire County Council.

“Cloughton residents, including many Mulgrave homeowners, were invited to share their thoughts of what they would like the mosaic to illustrate,” said Rosemary Oliver, Secretary of the Cloughton History Group.

Residents were involved in every aspect of the project, from excavating a base to cutting colourful glass pieces under Gabrielle’s tuition and installing the mosaic earlier this year.

Members of the Cloughton History Group with David Smith of Mulgrave Properties

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Smith, Director of Sales at Mulgrave Properties, said: “This project involved many newcomers to Cloughton who had moved to our Granary Folde development and become integrated into village life.

“The plaque is a useful educational resource, as well as an interesting artistic piece for visitors to see.

“It was our utmost pleasure to be involved and we look forward to supporting more community projects like this through our work across the region.”

Mulgrave’s new ‘Coast’ development at Burniston opened to early bird enquiries at the beginning of August and homes will be ready to move in from early in the new year.

Early bird enquiries will receive an exclusive opportunity to reserve a property and four-bedroom homes will be available to reserve from spring 2024.