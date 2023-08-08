News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

New mosaic charts changing face of the Scarborough village of Cloughton

A vibrant community project has captured the changing face of a Scarborough coastal village over the years.
By Ellen BeardmoreContributor
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 13:32 BST

Ceramic artist Gabrielle Naptali worked with local residents to create a stunning glass mosaic now viewable in Cloughton, close to Scarborough and Whitby and popular with seaside visitors.

The installation, positioned at the grounds of St Mary’s Church on the High Street, showcases the change of use of many of the dwellings, as well as the flora and fauna found around the village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The mosaic is a communal venture between the Cloughton History Group and several public partners, including Yorkshire homes developer Mulgrave Properties, who created 24 new family homes in the village.

Members of the Cloughton History Group with David Smith of Mulgrave PropertiesMembers of the Cloughton History Group with David Smith of Mulgrave Properties
Members of the Cloughton History Group with David Smith of Mulgrave Properties
Most Popular

Mulgrave, which is now constructing another development of two and three-bedroom properties in nearby Burniston, helped to fund the project along with The Duchy of Lancaster and North Yorkshire County Council.

Read More
IN PICTURES: 42 photos from a Big Night Out in Scarborough in August 2014

“Cloughton residents, including many Mulgrave homeowners, were invited to share their thoughts of what they would like the mosaic to illustrate,” said Rosemary Oliver, Secretary of the Cloughton History Group.

Residents were involved in every aspect of the project, from excavating a base to cutting colourful glass pieces under Gabrielle’s tuition and installing the mosaic earlier this year.

Members of the Cloughton History Group with David Smith of Mulgrave PropertiesMembers of the Cloughton History Group with David Smith of Mulgrave Properties
Members of the Cloughton History Group with David Smith of Mulgrave Properties
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Smith, Director of Sales at Mulgrave Properties, said: “This project involved many newcomers to Cloughton who had moved to our Granary Folde development and become integrated into village life.

“The plaque is a useful educational resource, as well as an interesting artistic piece for visitors to see.

“It was our utmost pleasure to be involved and we look forward to supporting more community projects like this through our work across the region.”

Mulgrave’s new ‘Coast’ development at Burniston opened to early bird enquiries at the beginning of August and homes will be ready to move in from early in the new year.

Early bird enquiries will receive an exclusive opportunity to reserve a property and four-bedroom homes will be available to reserve from spring 2024.

Call 0333 370 2604 or email [email protected] to book a sales consultation.Visit mulgraveproperties.co.uk/developments/coast/ for more details.

Related topics:ScarboroughResidentsDavid Smith