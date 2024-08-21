New musical theatre classes to start at Scarborough Rugby Club in September

Devan Kellett leads one of her classes

New stage school Kellett’s Performing Arts will offer musical theatre classes to youngsters aged 6-16 from September.

The classes which cover all aspects of performance, confidence building and technique will take place at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Musicals and pop music will be explored through the genre of musical theatre and an end of year showcase will show off pupil’s fabulous talent.

Run by one of the judges of this year’s Scarborough Search for a Star competition, Devan Kellett, the classes are available to book online at www.kellettsperformingarts.com.

Ms Kellett runs a host of classes across the area, including baby and toddler classes at Be Amazing Arts, Malton and the Church Rooms, Scalby, singing and dancing classes at Burniston Village Hall and the Church Rooms, Scalby and ballet, jazz and tap classes alongside the new musical theatre classes at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Born and raised in Scarborough, Devan Kellett completed her professional training at Bodywork Company, Cambridge and continued her studies at De Montfort University.

She has a BA degree in Performance and her professional credits include Anything Goes at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Spirit Productions Worldwide, Singer/Dancer in Putting on the Ritz, New Jersey Nights, Spirit of the Dance, Royal Caribbean, P&O Australia and Carnival Cruise Lines.

Her teaching experience includes PQA Scarborough, SLP College Leeds, Scarborough College, Scarborough Sixth Form College, Stagecoach and Sing with Devan.

Ms Kellett said: “My passion is discovering talent in the local area and offering children the chance to learn and gain confidence.

“I recognise the importance of my own dance teachers in shaping my career and developing my self-confidence which has played a huge part in my success.”