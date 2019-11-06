New partnership between Stephen Joseph Theatre and McCain will support Scarborough's youth

Rounders from the Stephen Joseph Theatre. Picture from McCain

McCain’s sponsorship will support the SJT OutReach team to continue and build on two successful community youth projects: Eastfield Rounders and Adventure Playground.

Eastfield Rounders offers youngsters free weekly theatre sessions and the opportunity to explore performance skills, work towards scripted shows, make friends and have fun working with professional theatre practitioners.

The sessions take place every Monday at the Hub in Eastfield.

Adventure Playground, a partnership with Filey Infants School, has worked closely with five and six-year-olds, helping to motivate and inspire those struggling within a classroom environment.

The sessions concluded with the production of a short creative play, and have also seen the school receive its highest ever phonics score.

McCain’s support will inspire even more young people to unlock their imagination through the project as next year Adventure Playground will be extended to include Braeburn Primary Academy and Overdale Community Primary School.

Both projects have been extremely successful in teaching youngsters transferable skills that will support their futures, including confidence, communication and literacy.

Jennifer Domett from McCain said: “We were blown away to hear about the many great initiatives the theatre has to support youth on the Yorkshire Coast. For us it was a perfect fit, as one area of our community support programme focuses on educating and inspiring the next generation.

“Our connection with the theatre was first built with our founding UK leader, Mac McCarthy, so it’s fantastic that we can enter into this new partnership as we celebrate 50 years in Scarborough.”

Paul Robinson, artistic director at the SJT, said: “We’re committed to being a theatre for the town and inspiring young people locally to widen their horizons through creativity, and support like this from McCain is absolutely invaluable.”

The McCarthy auditorium is named after McCain’s previous chairman Mac McCarthy who was heavily involved in the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s move from its old home at Westwood into the former Odeon Cinema in 1996.

He formed a formidable fund-raising trio with Sir Alan Ayckbourn and the late Lord Downe, securing the money to finance the move.

When it opened the smaller of its two spaces, the 165-seat end stage/ cinema was named the McCarthy Auditorium in recognition of his work.