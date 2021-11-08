Luke Jarvis, Holistic Support Advisor at Beyond Housing

Reducing Exclusion for Adults with Complex Housing Needs (REACH) is a three-year project funded by Scarborough Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council working with Beyond Housing.

It is intended to support homeless people into housing, with the help they need to establish independent living, eventually enabling them to take over the tenancy of their new home.

The Scarborough-based project aims to identify the most vulnerable people whose complex life circumstances and needs are preventing them from finding a home on the same-day basis as everyone else, often because they need extra support.

Alongside housing, the project team will provide support and guidance about alcohol or substance misuse, mental health needs, and the reduction of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity – all of which can be barriers to sustaining a tenancy and can limit employment prospects.

A consultant psychologist will be provided through the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys Foundation NHS Trust.

Beyond Housing has so far made eight homes available from its stock in the area for the project, four of which have already been occupied by homeless people.

Luke Jarvis, Holistic Support Advisor at Beyond Housing, said: “Being part of the REACH team has provided an excellent opportunity for Beyond Housing to help make a real difference to the lives of homeless and rough sleeping people across our area.

"We are deeply committed to investing in our communities and providing opportunities for people to make life-improving changes.”

Councillor Carl Maw, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member with responsibility for stronger communities and housing, said: “We are proud to be part of REACH, which provides the high level of support crucially needed to those who have complex histories of entrenched rough sleeping and repeat homelessness.

“It goes beyond looking at housing provision as an accommodation only problem and is designed to make a difference to the other issues facing many rough sleepers, including drug and alcohol addiction and mental health conditions.”

North Yorkshire County Council’s Executive Member for Public Health, Councillor Andrew Lee said: “This partnership is a great opportunity to improve the help available to people sleeping rough in Scarborough and we are delighted to be part of it.

“It has been planned carefully to provide long-term solutions to a difficult problem and will be of great benefit to the whole community.

“It has been structured so those moving into a house do not find themselves moving on again, they will take over the tenancy and their home will be replaced with another for the next person moving into the REACH programme, which will have nine homes available at any one time.