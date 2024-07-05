Devan Kellett promotes her new Performing Arts School at Scarborough Rugby Club

A new performing arts school is to open its doors to youngsters at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Kellett's Performing Arts is a new stage school which will start offering Musical Theatre classes on Saturdays in September at the Scarborough Rugby Club, Scalby.

Students will study all aspects of performance, building confidence, technique and having fun.

Musicals and pop music will be explored through Musical Theatre along with an end of year showcase to show off their fabulous talent.

Devan brings with her a wealth of experience

Summer workshops will also be available to provide a sneak peek into how the new school will operate.

Kellett's Performing Arts is the brainchild of Scarborough-born Devan Kellett who completed her professional training at Bodywork Company, Cambridge and De Montfort University. Devan has a BA degree in Performance.

Ms Kellett's teaching experience includes PQA Scarborough, SLP College Leeds, Scarborough College, Scarborough Sixth Form College, Stagecoach and Sing with Devan.

Her professional credits include Anything Goes at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Spirit Productions Worldwide, Singer/Dancer in Putting on the Ritz, New Jersey Nights, Spirit of the Dance, Royal Caribbean, P&O Australia and Carnival Cruise Lines.

Ms Kellett said: “My passion is discovering talent in the local area and offering children the chance to learn and gain confidence.

“My own dance teachers Susan Richards (Susan Richards Ballet School), Katrina Flynn (Shannon Irish Dancers), Rowlies Dance School, Dance Warehouse and the YMCA Productions helped to shape my career and develop my self-confidence which has played a huge part in my success.

“The workshops will be a fantastic opportunity for children to experience a blend of singing, dancing, acting, games and much more.

"Join me this summer to explore your talents, meet new friends, and get a taste of the vibrant, creative environment that Kellett's Performing Arts has to offer!”