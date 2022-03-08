Whitby harbour.

Artists’ duo Juneau Projects have worked alongside Whitby-based artist Kirsty Davies and with local communities to co-design new sculptural street seating for the Esk Estuary area in Whitby Harbour.

It is hoped that through an increased awareness of the surrounding nature, these spaces will encourage greater care of the area and the wildlife that can often be affected by pollution and litter.

The visual impact of the benches – which will be at Endeavour Wharf car park, New Quay Road and a third overlooking the East Pier – is enhanced through low relief carvings, which bring tactile interest for those with visual impairments.

The benches provide seating spaces with an accessible area for wheelchair users to sit, view the harbour and contemplate the wildlife.

The benches have been created in collaboration with Whitby communities, including The Esk Estuary Partnership, Caedmon College, Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help (WHISH), West Cliff Primary School, Whitby Railway Community Shop volunteers, with support from Whitby Naturalists and Whitby Disability Access Group.

Residents took part in creative workshops to develop ideas and illustrations for the artworks, which the artists then combined into unique final designs.

The title of the works is called There is Another Alphabet, which comes from a poem by Dejan Stojanovic.

Kirsty Davis, an early career artist from Whitby, has worked alongside Juneau Projects and will be producing a series of paintings inspired by the Esk and the workshops.

These, along with further artworks made by workshop participants will be shown at The Pannett Art Gallery in Whitby, in advance of the launch, alongside works from the gallery’s collection which depict the Esk Estuary.

Rob Williams and Jo Hindley-Richardson of Whitby Beach Sweep said: “At Whitby Beach Sweep we are excited that we and other residents of our beautiful town have had the opportunity to work with professional artists and to produce an artwork that we can all be proud of together.

“The artwork aims to remind people that Whitby and its wildlife is amazing and that it’s worth taking steps to protect it.”