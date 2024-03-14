New project launched to tackle serious and organised crime in Barrowcliff, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is working closely with community partners on a project to tackle serious and organised crime in Barrowcliff.

The force has implemented the Home Office’s Clear, Hold, Build strategy in the area to rebuild the neighbourhood and improve the quality of life for residents.

The community has named the project Building Barrowcliff Together and they are united to make the area a safer and more prosperous place in which to live and work.

As well as North Yorkshire Police, key partners in the project include North Yorkshire Council and the Community Safety Partnership, the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire, and North Yorkshire Horizons Adult Alcohol and Drug Recovery Service.

Also involved is the award-winning Gallows Close Centre in Barrowcliff – led by a team of local volunteers, they offer a variety of low-cost activities for all ages and abilities; they provide food parcels, energy vouchers and a free café three days per week, along with a range of one-to-one support for those struggling and in need of additional services.

Collectively, they are working closely to drive out organised crime and anti-social behaviour that has blighted Barrowcliff over several years.

The initial stage is designed to CLEAR out the people responsible for crime and misery through relentless pursuit activity.

The Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with colleagues in CID and the Operational Support Unit, are carrying out targeted patrols in the area to tackle concerns from low-level anti-social behaviour to serious crimes such as County Lines drug dealing and robbery.

During January and February 2024, they deployed to Barrowcliff dozens of times to prepare for the Clear, Hold, Build strategy.

They have conducted warrants at a series of addresses linked to drug dealing and seized vehicles for various offences.

The second stage is HOLD. This involves interventions, counter-measures and contingency plans to consolidate and stabilise the initial ‘clear phase.

This stops the remaining or other organised crime group members from capitalising on the vacuum created by the arrests and outcomes at court.

The final stage is BUILD. This forms a single, whole-system approach to delivering community-empowered interventions that tackle the drivers of crime, exploitation of vulnerabilities, and the places where crime occurs.

The formal launch of the Barrowcliff Clear Hold Build project was staged today (March 14) at Scarborough Rugby Club.

North Yorkshire Police’s Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Clarke said: “This initiative aims to tackle everything from low-level crime right-up to serious and organised crime.

“We all have a part to play and together we can make a difference. This national project provides us with a significant opportunity to make a positive and sustainable change to the Barrowcliff community.”

Zoë Metcalfe, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: “Collaborative working is key to building community resilience.

"This initiative will help partner agencies to work together to help people be safe and feel safe in Barrowcliff.”

Kimmie Avison, Chief Executive Officer of the Gallows Close Centre in Barrowcliff, recipients of the King’s Award, said: “We are excited to be asked to be a part of the Clear, Hold, Build project which will support the Barrowcliff community.