News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

New project to provide essential support to healthcare professionals in Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale

In recognition of the strenuous demands and overwhelming pressures faced by individuals within the health, social care and voluntary sectors, Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind, in partnership with Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership Resilience Hub, has announced the launch of the Linchpin project.
By Louise French
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:37 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 15:37 GMT
The Linchpin project aims to support those working in health and social care and the voluntary sector.The Linchpin project aims to support those working in health and social care and the voluntary sector.
The Linchpin project aims to support those working in health and social care and the voluntary sector.

The Linchpin project has been meticulously crafted to offer crucial support to those tirelessly dedicated to serving their communities within the health and social care and voluntary sectors.

This innovative project offers a diverse array of support mechanisms, encompassing one-on-one peer support, art therapy, counselling, and a variety of activities that center around the five ways to well-being.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These activities include physical and creative engagements, community involvement, and opportunities for meaningful connections with others.

Most Popular

"We understand the unparalleled demands placed on individuals working within the health & social care and voluntary sector, and the Linchpin project is our proactive response to provide the crucial support they deserve," said Hayley Doubtfire, Linchpin Coordinator at Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind.

“Our goal is to provide a supportive framework that nurtures and uplifts those at the forefront of caring for others”.

The project's holistic approach emphasizes the necessity of self-care among those dedicated to caring for others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By prioritizing well-being and mental health, the Linchpin project aims to empower these individuals to thrive both personally and professionally.

Those interested in accessing this vital support can make referrals by completing the form on the Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind website (www.swrmind.org.uk).

Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale Mind is enthusiastic about the positive impact the Linchpin project will have on supporting the mental health and well-being of those who devote their lives to helping others.

Related topics:ScarboroughWhitbyRyedaleHumber