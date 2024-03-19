New public sculpture by internationally-renowned, Yorkshire-based artist Paul Morrison unveiled in Scarborough Harbour

Made from water-jet cut stainless steel, the newly-commissioned work, entitled Sea Oak, has been installed in Scarborough Harbour, overlooking the North Sea.

Created in the shape of Fucus Vesiculosus or Bladderwrack - an ecologically-important seaweed species common to North Yorkshire - the highly-polished structure reflects both the viewer and the ever-changing coastal conditions, celebrating the important role that seaweed plays in contributing to the health of the ocean, whilst inviting audiences to reflect on their own interconnection with the natural world.

Paul Morrison was commissioned as part of Wild Eye, an ambitious art-nature project by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Scarborough-based art-science organisation Invisible Dust.

The project engages with leading artists to create new works that celebrate North Yorkshire’s amazing wildlife and marine life, while raising awareness of the need to protect both against pollution and climate change.

Mr Morrison said: ”I’m delighted to have been able to create a sculpture for Scarborough Harbour.

“It’s such an amazing location, where the artwork can reflect the changing conditions of the sea and sky.

“I knew about the medicinal properties of seaweed and its importance as a habitat for marine life.

“What I hadn’t realised is just how effective seaweed is as a store for carbon and that it absorbs CO2 more efficiently than trees.

“The piece will inevitably mean different things to each viewer depending on the person’s experience, memories and associations but I’d be very pleased if one of the things it does is to provide an opportunity for people to pause and consider our interdependence with nature.”

Sea Oak will connect with existing sculptures by Ryan Gander and Juneau Projects at Scarborough Castle and Whitby Harbour, with further artworks from artists Jeremy Deller, Emma Smith and Shezad Dawood & Daisy Hildyard set to complete the art trail between Scarborough and Whitby by 2025.

Cllr Derek Bastiman, North Yorkshire Council's Executive Member for open to business, said: “The bladderwrack sculpture will be a fantastic addition to Scarborough’s harbour.

“Having another artwork by an internationally renowned artist join the other Wild Eye sculptures is a real asset to the town.

“The sculpture will help boost nature tourism as well as providing a new experience for residents to engage with the local environment and raise awareness of climate change and its effect on our coastline.”

1 . Sea Oak - Paul Morrison The sculpture will capture the changing environmental conditions Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Sea Oak - Paul Morrison On reflection, it looks sensational Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales