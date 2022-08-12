New range of online mindful art guides unveiled by East Yorkshire Council’s museums team

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artworks featured are by a range of artists including Fred Elwell and include ‘The Wheelwright’s Shop’, ‘Scarborough from the Spa’, and ‘Menton de la Tete de Chien’, as well as the iconic ‘Elevenses’ and the mysterious ‘Dutch Fishmarket’.

The public helped choose which artworks would be the subjects of the new guides, in a social media campaign last year.

Each guide helps the viewer to engage with the artwork in a mindful way, encouraging a calm and reflective state of mind and promoting wellbeing, led by mindfulness practitioner Sally Edward of Kindmind.

At the end of each mindful guide, presenter Helena Cox, former curator of Beverley Art Gallery, provides some insight into the artwork and the artist.

Museums and Archives Manager Nial Adams said : “These online guides have so far proven popular and also very useful for people in these challenging times. I am very pleased that we are able to launch a further five in the series, and I have no doubt they will help their audience to appreciate the artwork whilst helping their mental health at the same time.”

The new guides can be found on the East Riding Libraries, Museums and Archives YouTube channel in the ‘Mindfulness at Beverley Art Gallery’ playlist.