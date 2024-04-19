New road between A64 and Scarborough’s Middle Deepdale housing development will be ‘mostly ready’ this summer

The Middle Deepdale housing development during construction

A new road is being built in Scarborough between the A64 and the large Middle Deepdale housing development in Eastfield.

The major housing project is set to deliver more than 1,300 new homes.

Chris Cammidge, the head of technical at the developer Keepmoat, Yorkshire East, said that construction works have already begun and will be mostly completed by this summer.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Keepmoat is currently carrying out work along part of the route from Middle Deepdale to the A64 at Musham Bank.

The developer has said that the new road could improve transport through Eastfield’s existing road network as well as provide access for new developments and be used by public transport services.

Mr Cammidge said: “This will deliver a new carriageway that provides better transport links between the A64 / Musham Bank Road junction and the new development east of Middle Deepdale.”

He added: “Whilst we have started the works under the approved planning permission and are looking to have the majority completed by this summer, there are elements of the project that are still subject to planning and negotiation with the local authority.

“We are aiming to have these items resolved as soon as possible so we can set an end date to work to.”

Keepmoat Homes currently has a planning application pending with the council seeking permission for an embankment crossing of Deep Dale Valley in Eastfield instead of a bridge which was originally approved in 2013