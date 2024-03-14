New RVS café at Scarborough Hospital calls for volunteers to offer a cuppa and a chat

Scarborough Hospital reopens the refurbished RVS Tea Room - Chris Gray, Penny Gilyard, Mark Stobart, Sam Ward, Mark Stead, Carley Barratt and Chris Bowes ready to cut the ribbon

The Royal Voluntary Service café located at the main entrance has become a valued part of the hospital during its 40-year presence.

The new look café reopened on February 28 and more volunteers are needed to help serve up coffee and conversation to hospital patients, visitors and staff.

The menu includes a wide range of hot and cold food including breakfast food, healthy meals, pizza, and vegetarian and vegan options.

The new tea room has plenty of tasty treats on offer

The café also provides respite for customers to take a moment away from hospital life, in the company of kind-hearted volunteers.

Profits generated by the Royal Voluntary Service café help the charity to fund its work supporting the NHS and those most vulnerable in the community.

Current café volunteer Toni said: “I originally signed up to volunteer at the Royal Voluntary Service café because I wanted to give back and help people.

“I’ve now done almost three years and I love it.

Hospital staff visit for refreshments

“It’s busy at the café but it still feels chilled out, it’s a lovely place to be.

“The team are friendly and you get to speak to so many different people.

“If you can see someone’s a bit down, maybe a patient or a visiting family member, you can have a chat with them and often they’ll tell you their troubles.

“It’s so rewarding when you can see you’ve helped make them feel a bit happier.”

Nurses Chloe Mason and Melissa Jenkinson taking a break

Carley Barratt, Manager of the Royal Voluntary Service café, said: “Volunteers can choose from a range of roles and responsibilities at the café, from cooking teacakes, to working on the tills, or simply just chatting with and serving customers.

“No previous experience or special skills are required, as we’ll provide you with all the training you need.

“The new café looks brilliant, so we’re very excited to welcome more volunteers to the team here.”

Volunteers are also needed to support the hospital trolley service at Scarborough General.

In this rewarding role volunteers bring essentials, healthy snacks, treats and a chance to chat, to patients on wards.