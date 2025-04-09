New Saint Catherine’s donation hub opens its doors in Scarborough

Sam Atkinson collecting goods

Saint Catherine’s Hospice has announced the opening of its brand-new donation hub, located on Queen Margaret’s Road in Scarborough.

The exciting development marks a significant step forward for the charity’s retail operations, providing a larger, purpose-designed space to receive and process donations from the public.

The new hub will serve as the main distribution centre for Saint Catherine’s twelve charity shops, as well as the central location for all E-Commerce activities, including sales through popular platforms such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Vinted.

Sam Atkinson, Area Retail Manager, said: “We’re incredibly excited about the opening of our new donation hub.

Jason Hamilton and Chris McMahon check out the donations

“This larger space will allow us to expand both our logistics and online operations, while also providing a dedicated area to showcase our furniture and online collections.

“It’s a big step forward that will help us support even more people through our retail and fundraising efforts.”

In addition to accepting donations, the new site includes a dedicated showroom where members of the public can view and purchase a wide selection of larger items and furniture that are also listed for sale online.

This allows Saint Catherine’s to reach a wider audience while providing a convenient local option for customers.

The donation hub will have a wide range of items available

The donation hub is now open Monday to Friday, 9am – 4pm, and welcomes donations of clothing, homewares, books, toys, and furniture.

Every item donated helps support the vital care provided by Saint Catherine’s to patients and families across the region. Saint Catherine’s relies on the tireless work of supporters and donors to raise the £6.1 million needed each year to deliver its specialist care.