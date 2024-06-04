New Scarborough fundraising group launched to help end of life charity

Pictured: Scarborough Fundraising Group from L to R: Anne Snarey, Dawn Birbeck, Julie Blackett, Jackie Elbourne

A new fundraising group to support the UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie has been created in Scarborough.

The Scarborough Marie Curie Fundraising Group will play an important role locally in raising awareness and funds for Marie Curie and is looking forward to holding its first event.

The group will also take part in national Marie Curie fundraising campaigns such as the Great Daffodil Appeal and other yearly collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amelia Forrest, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Scarborough, said: “Our volunteers tell us how much satisfaction they get from giving even a small amount of time but helping make a huge difference in their local community.

“I’d urge anyone interested in hearing more to get in touch. With the continued support from the people of Scarborough we can help more people have the best possible end of life, wherever they are and whatever their illness.”

“This is only a fledgling group with a handful of members so we’re keen to hear from potential volunteers who can take part or help us organise various events around Scarborough, as well as supporting Marie Curie’s major fundraising campaigns such as the Great Daffodil Appeal.

“Volunteering is not only a great way of giving something back to the community, it’s also a chance to meet new people and make new friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money raised for Marie Curie helps fund Marie Curie Nurses and Healthcare professionals who provide expert hospice care to people in the comfort of their own home in Scarborough, and support those close to them.The Marie Curie free Information and Support which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them.

It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

For more information about how to join the Scarborough Marie Curie Fundraising Group or to find out more about ways to fundraise for Marie Curie please contact your local Community Fundraiser, Amelia Forrest on 07732 825903 or email [email protected].

If you’re living with a terminal illness or have been affected by dying, death and bereavement, Marie Curie can help.