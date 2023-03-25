News you can trust since 1882
New SENSES group launches in Scarborough thanks to support from The Proudfoot Group

The Proudfoot Group has donated £2,500 through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity to support a SENSES toddler group launched in Eastfield, Scarborough.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 2 min read
A new SENSES group has launched in Scarborough, thanks to support from The Proudfoot Group.
A new SENSES group has launched in Scarborough, thanks to support from The Proudfoot Group.
A new SENSES group has launched in Scarborough, thanks to support from The Proudfoot Group.

SENSES offers a small, supportive parent and toddler group for children with additional needs.

Activities include multi-sensory experiences, free play, constructive activities, story sack, singing, as well as communal drink and snack time.

SENSES also offers a lifeline to parents for support and advice with a base at the Oasis Family Centre on Castle Road. With support from the Proudfoot Group donation, SENSES have now launched a second group at Westway Open Arms in Eastfield.

Corrie Connell, Project Manager for SENSES and her volunteer team, said: “Thank you for the overwhelming kindness and generosity of Proudfoot and Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally, particularly in relation to the Eastfield project donation.

“Plans have progressed quickly and we held our first session in Eastfield at the end of February. The donation has allowed us to create new leaflets and we are preparing to purchase a lovely variety of new toys and equipment much sooner than we imagined!

“Having a child with additional needs can be a very isolating and overwhelming experience, so providing the opportunity for families who may be facing similar situations or difficulties to meet up is vital.”

The Proudfoot Group made the donations through MADL, utilising the ‘A Moment in Time’ scheme to support time-sensitive funding needs.

To date, The Proudfoot Group have donated over £150,000 to the local Scarborough area through MADL.

Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity was established to support local communities, allowing Nisa-affiliated retailers to support local causes that matter to them with charitable donations. Every time a customer purchases an item from the Co-op or Heritage own brand ranges in-store, a percentage is added to the store’s charity fund, to be donated to a local good cause.

Valerie Aston, Director for The Proudfoot Group, added: “Having seen first-hand the amazing work Corrie does at SENSES we were keen to support the start-up of a second group so more parents and toddlers would be able to access this superb parent and toddler group.

“Thank you to Proudfoot customers for continuing to purchase Co-op products in store to help us support the Scarborough community.”

Kate Carroll, Head of Charity at Nisa, said: “The Proudfoot Group support so many fantastic causes in Scarborough and I’m delighted MADL are able to play a role in that. We know that many parents and toddlers are going to benefit from these additional sessions which makes all the efforts of Proudfoots and their customers worthwhile.”

