York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (Y&NY LEP) is working with a range of specialist providers and leading employers to deliver 26 Skills Bootcamps to support more than 1,000 residents.

Skills Bootcamps provide free, flexible courses of up to 16 weeks, giving those who take part the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and fast track to an interview with a local employer or acquire new skills to help their existing employer’s growth ambitions.

Funding has been secured from the Government by the Y&NY LEP to deliver the programme.

Training includes 15 digital specialisms, each opening a door to an exciting new career path with significant opportunities. Digital skills training organisations have designed short and flexible courses in collaboration with the Y&NY LEP. As they all take place online, individuals can study around existing work or personal commitments and preferences.

Moreover, every course provides dedicated tutor support, including help with job search and interview techniques.

Anyone aged 19 and over, either living in or wanting to work in York and North Yorkshire, is

eligible to apply to train and at no cost to themselves.

Alongside the digital skills offer, the North Yorkshire Skills Bootcamp programme also covers areas such as advanced manufacturing, electronics, green construction and natural protection.

Helen Simpson OBE, Chair of York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “This is an ambitious programme which will provide the higher-level skills needed for our region to become a greener, fairer and stronger economy. We are delighted to have secured this funding for York and North Yorkshire and to be working with excellent partners and employers to deliver these Skills Bootcamps.”

Organisations delivering Skills Bootcamps in York and North Yorkshire include The Coders Guild, Craven College (Tyro Training), Darlington College, Derwent Training, Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Learning Curve Group, Purple Beard, The Skills Network, TEC Partnership, York College and York Learning.

To find out more about Skills Bootcamps, visit online here.

