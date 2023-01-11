News you can trust since 1882
New sports kit is 'just the job' for Scarborough's Friarage Community Primary School

Pupils at Friarage Community Primary School will show off a brand new look at their next sporting event after they were presented with a multi-use football and rugby kit by a local employment agency.

By Louise Perrin
6 hours ago - 1 min read

Castle Employment Group, who are based at Newchase Court in Eastfield, have a long-standing relationship with the school and jumped at the chance to help the team.

Friarage School office manager Nickie Moreno said: “We use Castle for supply teachers and I was very cheeky one day and said ‘we spend lots of money with you, do you want to help us out by sponsoring our new kit?’ - and they did!

“The children are super excited to have a new kit and can’t wait to go and join tournaments and win some cups.”

Mel Benson of Castle Employment, Head Cheryl Cappleman, sports coordinater Hannah Bishop, Emma Horton of Castle Employment and pupils show off the new multi-use kit
Saffron Cartwright from Castle Employment said: “We were very pleased to be given the opportunity to help out.

“It’s really nice to encourage young people to take part in sport and to see them enjoying themselves.”

Scarborough