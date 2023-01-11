New sports kit is 'just the job' for Scarborough's Friarage Community Primary School
Pupils at Friarage Community Primary School will show off a brand new look at their next sporting event after they were presented with a multi-use football and rugby kit by a local employment agency.
Castle Employment Group, who are based at Newchase Court in Eastfield, have a long-standing relationship with the school and jumped at the chance to help the team.
Friarage School office manager Nickie Moreno said: “We use Castle for supply teachers and I was very cheeky one day and said ‘we spend lots of money with you, do you want to help us out by sponsoring our new kit?’ - and they did!
“The children are super excited to have a new kit and can’t wait to go and join tournaments and win some cups.”
Saffron Cartwright from Castle Employment said: “We were very pleased to be given the opportunity to help out.
“It’s really nice to encourage young people to take part in sport and to see them enjoying themselves.”