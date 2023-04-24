New stained glass window at Lythe Village Hall, near Whitby, in honour of Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Rev Josephine Secker admires the new stained glass window at Lythe Village Hall.

After being awarded funding for the scheme, the expertise of stained glass artist Alan Davis was called upon to create a wonderful piece of art which has now been installed in Lythe Village Hall.

There will be other stained-glass pieces at various places around the parish.

Many thanks to Alan for the stained glass and Jo for organising and securing the funding and Sally and Chris for hosting the many workshops.

The new stained glass window at Lythe Village Hall in memory of the Queen's Jubilee. picture: Ceri Oakes

Local retired priest Josephine Secker gave a speech then went on the bless the window.

All the children from Lythe School attended as well residents from the Mulgrave area community.

Queen Elizabeth died in September last year after 70 years on the throne.

Guests at the unveiling of the stained glass window in Lythe. picture: Ceri Oakes