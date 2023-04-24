News you can trust since 1882
New stained glass window at Lythe Village Hall, near Whitby, in honour of Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A long-lasting legacy for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been unveiled in Lythe on what would have been Her Majesty’s 97 birthday.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST
Rev Josephine Secker admires the new stained glass window at Lythe Village Hall.Rev Josephine Secker admires the new stained glass window at Lythe Village Hall.
Rev Josephine Secker admires the new stained glass window at Lythe Village Hall.

After being awarded funding for the scheme, the expertise of stained glass artist Alan Davis was called upon to create a wonderful piece of art which has now been installed in Lythe Village Hall.

There will be other stained-glass pieces at various places around the parish.

Many thanks to Alan for the stained glass and Jo for organising and securing the funding and Sally and Chris for hosting the many workshops.

The new stained glass window at Lythe Village Hall in memory of the Queen's Jubilee. picture: Ceri OakesThe new stained glass window at Lythe Village Hall in memory of the Queen's Jubilee. picture: Ceri Oakes
The new stained glass window at Lythe Village Hall in memory of the Queen's Jubilee. picture: Ceri Oakes
Local retired priest Josephine Secker gave a speech then went on the bless the window.

All the children from Lythe School attended as well residents from the Mulgrave area community.

Queen Elizabeth died in September last year after 70 years on the throne.

What are you doing to mark the King’s Coronation? Do you have a street party or group event planned?

Guests at the unveiling of the stained glass window in Lythe. picture: Ceri OakesGuests at the unveiling of the stained glass window in Lythe. picture: Ceri Oakes
Guests at the unveiling of the stained glass window in Lythe. picture: Ceri Oakes

Email [email protected] to let us know!

