New Standards for the Royal Naval and Merchant Navy Associations dedicated in Scarborough

New Standards for the Scarborough branches of the Royal Naval Association and Merchant Navy Association have been dedicated at a special service at St Mary’s Church.

The service, conducted by the Rev Jake Madin, marked the laying up of the old standards, followed by the dedication of the new ones.

Fifteen standards from across the county, representing many branches of armed forces, and a large number of veterans, joined guest of honour is Commodore Paul Sutermeister, President of Area 11 of the Royal Naval Association.

Chris Hall, secretary of the Royal Naval Association said: “It went really well and we had quite a good turn out.

"The previous standard was 30 years old and getting very tattered and we decided that it was time to get a new one.

“The new standard is very nice, all hand embroidered.”

During the service, tribute was paid to the retiring standards as a mark of respect as the accompanying standards dipped in acknowledgement.

The standards were then laid down on the altar before the new ones were introduced and blessed by Rev Madin.

The Last Post was played to remember the fallen, before Reveille, a prayer and the National Anthem.

The standards were then marched out of the church to the official march of the Royal Navy - Heart of Oak.

After the service those in attendence were invited to attend the Railway Club for drinks and a buffet.

If anyone would like to get in touch with the Royal Naval Association, or the Royal British Legion of which Mr Hall is also a committee member, you can contact him by emailing [email protected]

