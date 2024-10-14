New technology at Whitby Abbey as 28 solar panels help reduce running costs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vampires are notoriously afraid of light but the home of Dracula - Whitby Abbey – has embraced the power of the sun with a set of 28 new solar panels on the abbey’s visitor centre.

Engish Heritage says the panels will help reduce the running costs of the historic site and make it more sustainable.

The panels which sit on the roof of the visitor centre – originally a 17th Century mansion – are the largest solar project at an English Heritage property to date and is the first to be installed on one of the historic buildings in the charity’s care.

Richard Smith, Head of Climate and Sustainability at English Heritage, said: “At Whitby Abbey, we’re seeing new technology play an important role at an historic site.

"And there is something of a delicious irony in harnessing the sun at a place so closely associated with vampires.

"English Heritage is working hard to play our part in tackling climate change and ensuring that the properties in our care become fit for the future.”

The solar panels are expected to generate an estimated 18000kWh annually – enough to run around 10 homes in the UK each year - and will mean that on a typical spring and summer day, the visitor centre won’t need any additional electricity from the National Grid.

The solar panel project started as a new roof replacement scheme following storm damage to the visitor centre in 2018 and 2021.

The zinc roof was replaced with a more sustainable steel, which is created from 100% recycled materials and will cope better with the coastal environment.

With the increase in rainfall over the past few years, larger downpipes have been fitted to cope with water and lightning protection has also been installed to protect the building, and its collection, from more frequent thunderstorms.

As well as being the inspiration behind Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the abbey is also the place where Easter was decided in 664 when a landmark meeting, the Synod of Whitby, decide the date of Easter was held.

You can also see the ruins bathed in spectacular colour when Illuminated Abbey runs over Halloween week.