New tenants take over Sandsend Stores, near Whitby - here's when it'll reopen

Sandsend Stores.

The shop will now be called Mary’s Sandwich Shop and be run by brothers Gabe and Cameron Hill, the team behind the burger brand Mad Mary’s.

The brothers, from Whitby, are currently fitting out the store, which has been closed since March following the retirement of previous tenant Alex Miller.

The village shop, which dates back to the early 20th Century, is owned by the Mulgrave Estate.

Burger brand Mad Mary's has taken over Sandsend Stores.

Robert Childerhouse, Mulgrave Estate Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cameron and Gabe to Sandsend, where their plans for the former stores are very much welcomed and supported by the Estate and the local community.

“It is very rewarding to be able to offer this opportunity to two young, forward-looking and entrepreneurial local people, which has enabled their dream to become reality.”

Cameron said it was an “absolutely brilliant” opportunity for them.

"Gabe started out in Sandsend with Mad Mary’s, a mobile horsebox serving up California-style smash burgers.

“We had talked about opening a physical shop in the area and when we saw Sandsend Stores up for lease the very next day, we couldn’t believe our luck.

"Within two weeks, we had signed the lease.”

Gabe added: “I’ve always wanted to open a sandwich shop and with Cam recently moving back from Buenos Aires and a perfect space becoming available in Sandsend, it just felt like the right time.”

Shoppers in the village can look forward to sub-style sandwiches, along with a strong breakfast offering, premium coffee, craft beer and natural wines – and, of course, burgers, which will be available over the weekends.

They want to keep that neighbourhood/community feel to the store, while making it into a destination food and drink venue as well.

“Now we have walls and a stable base, we’ll be open every single day, taking everything Gabe’s built over the past three years and really pushing the variety and quality of what we can offer,” Cameron said.

“We love it around here.

"It’s going to be good.”

Sandsend stores was run by Dougie and Elaine Raine, who started working there in 1965, before acquiring the business nine years later.