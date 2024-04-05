New theatre company in Bridlington put on 'a first performance to be proud of' at The Spa

Harbourside Theatre Company started up in Bridlington late last year, and since then their numbers have only increased. Photos courtesy of Simon Robinson/ Harbourside Theatre Company.

Harbourside Theatre Company is a performing arts collective whose main aim is to facilitate a variety of creative, cultural, community projects and initiatives across the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The first production from Harbourside was a staged reading with music of the play ‘Two’ by Jim Cartwright, which took place at Bridlington Spa.

Beverley Maskall Wood, Director, said: “Two explores life for a community of working-class people in the North of England, during the Thatcher government.

Harbourside Harmony is the group's choir, who also gave an amazing performance at the first collective's first show. Photos courtesy of Simon Robinson/ Harbourside Theatre Company.

“It focuses upon a bickering husband and wife (landlord and landlady), and the dozen regulars who pass through their pub one evening.

“But when a little boy is left behind by his father, a fragile reconciliation occurs as their own dark tragedy, deeply suppressed, is revealed.

“This play explores the ‘boxing match’; of marriage and relationships: love and devotion; confrontation and compromise; grief and rejection; bittersweet romance. It is a tapestry of lives: lives woven together yet disconnected.”

The performance was a rehearsed read-through of a script, performed in front of an audience. The actors were on stage with a script and the stage directions are read aloud by a narrator. This more relaxed approach ensured that people of all abilities and experience could participate in the group’s first production; a key aim of the company is to be a place of learning for those who love performing arts who may not have had a chance to explore their creativity before.

It began with live music from Harbourside Harmony, the group’s choir, who returned in the interval and closed the evening with special songs linked to the play.

A member of the audience said: “An amazing show. From the singing to the acting to the back stage, everything was brilliant and a triumph for Harbourside.

“The evening started with a bang with songs from the amazing choir that I could have listened to all night.

“This was followed by some superb acting that took us on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. And to top it all off a surprise wedding song at the end which was just beautiful. Those working backstage proved again that Harbourside is the friendliest group in town. Well done to all involved!”

A spokesperson for Harbourside said: ”What an amazing night! A first performance to be proud of. It was funny, sad and heart-warming all in one.

“The choir was truly beautiful, and a wedding thrown in too! The work that has gone into making the performance possible definitely shone through.

A huge thank you to everyone involved too. I am so grateful to be a part of Harbourside Theatre Company.”