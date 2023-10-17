New ultrafast broadband coming for Scarborough as engineers get work under way

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The once-in-a-generation, Full Fibre broadband upgrade will let thousands of people and businesses connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help businesses to trade online and compete for decades to come.

Openreach say the new technology is more reliable, more resilient and future-proof; with fewer faults; predictable, consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

Matthew Lovegrove, Openreach Partnership Manager for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “Work is under way to bring ultrafast broadband to Scarborough and we want to let local people know what to expect.

Openreach engineers have started work to build a new ultrafast broadband network for Scarborough.

“This is a major infrastructure upgrade, so you will see more of our engineers, vans and equipment out and about but we're working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Wherever possible, we’ll use our existing network of ducts and poles to avoid roadworks, new street furniture and disturbance.

"But there may be places where we need to install new poles or underground ducts because it’s the only way to make sure as many premises as possible are included in the upgrade.”

Once up and running, Scarborough residents will be able to enjoy a host of online services such as seamless streaming, and smooth online gaming experiences while businesses broadband will support all the day-to-day, business critical tasks such as video calls, banking and customer interaction via social media platforms.

Local people can visit openreach.co.uk/ultrafastfullfibre to register for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.

Mr Lovegrove added: ”Switching to full fibre is easy and may even be cheaper than your existing broadband package but it’s important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically.

"People need to contact, and place orders through, their broadband service provider to take advantage.”

Openreach’s new ultrafast Full Fibre network in North Yorkshire now reaches around 115,000 homes and businesses – a local investment of around £34.5m.