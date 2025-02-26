New vampire story Abbey inspired by author's stay in Whitby
British author TG Trouper, with eight novels published, was looking for inspiration for a fourth in his suspense/supernatural series.
The other three are 30,000 word novellas, intended to be read in one day – but Abbey turned out to be a full novel.
At the turn of the new millennium, a newborn baby girl is found in Whitby Abbey, a naïve couple take her and name her Abbey, after the place where she is found.
They raise her in total isolation, unaware of what she is.
“I wanted to write a vampire story, and what better place to get inspiration than at Whitby Abbey,” said the author.
"I’d never been to Whitby before, and everyone I spoke to said it’s a fabulous place and they are not wrong.
"I visited in July last year and stayed at The Royal Hotel.
"It wasn’t until I got there that I found out that this was where the man himself, Bram Stoker, used to visit while he was writing Dracula.
"So how could I not be inspired?
“Whitby is a wonderful place, every bit as charming as I had been told, and I think I’ll be a regular visitor.
"I am certainly going to be back for the Goth weekend in April.”
Abbey will be released on March 15 and will be available through Amazon, in paperback and Kindle format and will be free on Kindle unlimited.
Email [email protected] for more information on Abbey and all his other books.
