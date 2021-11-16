Reverend Shena Moray is being installed as the new vicar at St. Mark's Church, Newby and St. Luke's Church, Scarborough.

The new vicar will be installed this evening, Tuesday November 16.

Rev Moray has been a member of the ‘Fresh Expressions of Church’ movement locally for the past 15 years, and has been part of the volunteer chaplaincy team at Scarborough Hospital Chapel.

She said: “I’m excited and a little daunted by the appointment as Vicar of St Mark’s and St Luke’s, but it’s always a privilege to go on a new adventure with the living God and I’m looking forward to discovering all the hidden gems within the people of both parishes.”

Rev Moray is also a keen sea swimmer, and has been nicknamed the ‘swimming vicar’. She said: “I started sea swimming last spring during the pandemic for the quality of life and mental health benefits. My friend and former colleague Emma Teasdale suggested I try it and we regularly sea swim now throughout all the seasons. I begin my day with prayers in the sea.”

She also enjoys dancing - salsa and ceroc to be specific, and she enjoys anything creative drama/visual and soundscapes and creative spirituality.

Her family consists of two sons; Sam and Jack who both live in Newcastle, and her fiance Richard. She and Richard will marry in December at St Mark’s.

As well as this, Rev. Moray was invited by the Scarborough NHS foundation trust to create a space to mark 100 days of the pandemic and created a river of 100 lights offering lanterns on a blue silk river for people to express their struggles, losses, hope and dreams for the future.