New virtual arts initiatives showcase beauty and creativity of North York Moors National Park

A virtual reality gallery is one of two new ways to enjoy the arts and culture of the North York Moors National Park, giving more people the chance to discover artists and the landscapes that inspire them.

From this month (September), audiences can walk through and explore a digital version of the Inspired by… gallery in Danby from wherever they are in the world.

The virtual gallery can be navigated with either a touchscreen or computer mouse, and visitors to this digital space will find artworks and sculpture on display in much the same way as they would if they visited in person.

The first virtual exhibition offers an introduction to a number of artists who all live in the national park and take inspiration from their surroundings.

You can enjoy virtual tours of the Inspired By... Gallery at Danby.

This includes contemporary glassmakers Gillies Jones, painter Peter Hicks, sculptor Emma Stothard and textile designer Lindsey Tyson.

Alongside the virtual gallery, artworks, exhibitions, trails and installations from across the wider national park are now available through Bloomberg Connects, the free arts and culture app.

Bloomberg Connects brings together information and guides from cultural organisations worldwide, including museums, gardens, and galleries.

It offers audio, video, text and maps, allowing people to engage with artworks, trails and installations both onsite and from anywhere.

The new North York Moors digital guide showcases the vibrant programme at the Inspired by... gallery, but also art in the landscape at both Danby Lodge and Sutton Bank National Park Centres, and exhibitions at locations includes Ryedale Folk Museum.

Sophie Lyth, Arts, Events and Wellbeing Manager at the North York Moors National Park, said: “These new digital experiences are about opening up the arts to everyone.

“Whether you live locally, are visiting, or are joining us from anywhere in the world, you’ll be able to engage with the art, stories, and inspiration of the North York Moors in accessible and immersive ways.”

The combination of Bloomberg Connects and the virtual gallery ensures that more people than ever can enjoy the creativity inspired by the landscape of the North York Moors.

Both platforms are free to use and available to explore now:

Bloomberg Connects can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play or visit the North York Moors National Park website northyorkmoors.org.uk/digital-arts to access the virtual gallery.