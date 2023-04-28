Community Alcohol Partnerships (CAPs) are made up of partnerships between local authorities, police, schools, retailers, neighbourhood groups and health providers, working together to highlight the risks of underage drinking and improve the health and wellbeing of children and young people.

The Whitby CAP will work with youth services and local organisations to provide alcohol-free activities for young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also work with schools in the area to educate young people about underage drinking and ensure that they are equipped to make the right decisions about issues such as alcohol and drugs and anti-social and criminal behaviour.

The new Community Alcohol Programme (CAP) is launched in Whitby.

This is the eighth CAP to launch in North Yorkshire.

Working with retailers, CAP aims to help them avoid making underage sales and reduce ‘proxy’ sales where adults buy alcohol for under-18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partners in the Whitby CAP include North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Council, Trading Standards, Licensing Schools, Humankind, Alcohol Retailers, and the local community.

The CAP will be coordinated by the Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Inspector Martin Dennison said: “Whitby remains a safe and friendly place for our children, and we want to ensure that it stays that way."

“I am pleased to see the community coming together in this new CAP to highlight the risks of underage drinking and reduce alcohol harm among our young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek Lewis, Chair of CAP, said: "I am always pleased to see the launch of new partnerships.

“We know from research that underage drinking can lead to many social and educational problems for children and young people.

"We also know from our evaluations that CAPs are having a significant impact on reducing alcohol consumption amongst 13- and 16-year-olds in the areas in which they operate.

“Local CAP schemes are established and run by people from a variety of organisations within their communities, including retailers, local authorities, police forces and schools to identify and tackle the problems associated with underage drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad