New Whitby retirement development pays homage to Arctic explorer Scoresby Snr
McCarthy Stone, a leading developer and manager of retirement communities, has revealed that the forthcoming development on The Garth, just off Stakesby Road, will be called Scoresby View.
The name pays homage to the explorer and modern-day crow’s nest barrel inventor, William Scoresby Senior, who was a local whaler to the town and travelled the seas with his son, William Scoresby Junior.
Victoria Dry, Area Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “We believe that it’s important to pay homage to the towns we build in and with William Scoresby having such an active role in the town, it seemed only right to name our new development after him.”
The new development offers the over 60s a mix of low-maintenance one and two-bedroom retirement apartments.
Those wanting to learn more about the vibrant lifestyle on offer at Scoresby View can arrange a one-to-one appointment during a Discovery Open Week, taking place from Tuesday March 19 to Friday March 22 at The Stables on Guisborough Road.
Appointments are available between 11am and 4pm, when visitors can take a closer look at the development plans and speak with a member of the sales team about how they can make the most of their retirement and enjoy some light refreshments.
The retirement apartments will be available for off-plan sales in the summer, while the first homeowners are expected to move in during winter 2024.
To find out more about Retirement Living at Scoresby View, visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/scoresby-view or call 0800 882 1829.