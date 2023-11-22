New Whitby venue for North Yorkshire citizens advice and law centre drop-in
The drop-in service will be running on Wednesdays from 10am to 3pm, no appointment needed.
An experienced adviser will be providing information and advice on various issues including Cost of Living Support, Benefits, Universal Credit, Housing, Debt, Employment, Family and Relationships, and Energy.
This service is in addition to the in-person appointments available on request at Yorkshire Building Society, on Flowergate, which runs on Wednesdays from 2pm to 5pm.
Visit https://www.cany.org.uk/get-advice/ for more information or call 0808 278 7900 Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm, except bank holidays.