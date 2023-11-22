News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

New Whitby venue for North Yorkshire citizens advice and law centre drop-in

North Yorkshire Citizens Advice and Law Centre's Whitby drop-in service is moving from Flowergate to the Coliseum Victoria Parade from December 6.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 11:59 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 11:59 GMT
The Coliseum, Whitby.The Coliseum, Whitby.
The Coliseum, Whitby.

The drop-in service will be running on Wednesdays from 10am to 3pm, no appointment needed.

An experienced adviser will be providing information and advice on various issues including Cost of Living Support, Benefits, Universal Credit, Housing, Debt, Employment, Family and Relationships, and Energy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This service is in addition to the in-person appointments available on request at Yorkshire Building Society, on Flowergate, which runs on Wednesdays from 2pm to 5pm.

Visit https://www.cany.org.uk/get-advice/ for more information or call 0808 278 7900 Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm, except bank holidays.

Related topics:WhitbyNorth YorkshireBenefitsUniversal CreditHousing