New Women’s Centre to open in Scarborough, creating a new, safe, women-only space

Scarborough’s new Women’s Centre, due to open later this month, will provide safe tailored support to women in the town and surrounding coastal areas.

The centre is designed to be a welcoming women-only environment which aims to improve outcomes for women who may have multiple unmet needs.

Some may have experienced trauma that makes accessing mainstream services particularly difficult, while others may be directly or indirectly involved, or at risk of involvement with the criminal justice system.

The centre will build on the success of the Women’s Centre in York and has been commissioned by the York & North Yorkshire Combined Authority who are funding the rent of £12,500per annum and furnishing the centre.

The centre has a kitchen, bathroom, laundry facilities, as well as one-to-one and group rooms, where holistic, trauma-informed support can be delivered by professionals and partner agencies as part of a ‘women’s whole system approach.’

Partners are also being encouraged to use the centre to see women they are working with.

According to the Ministry of Justice Female Offender Strategy women’s offending is commonly linked to underlying mental health needs, coercive relationships, drug and alcohol problems, financial difficulties, and debt.

Visiting the Centre at the Partners Open Day, Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime said: “The Mayor and I are determined to tackle the levels of violence against women and girls in our region and to deliver safe places for all. It has been great to see so many partners sharing that vision at this week’s open day for our new women’s centre in Scarborough.

“One in four women will be a victim of domestic abuse during the course of their lifetime and last year in York and North Yorkshire support services worked with over 14,000 victims and survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. This new Women’s Centre will deliver a step change in the support available to women in Scarborough and the surrounding area.”

The centre will work with key partners including North Yorkshire council, housing and financial support services, probation, voluntary sector partners and health providers.

It is hoped that a range of support will be available to women including drug and alcohol, health, and financial advice under one roof rather than expecting women to navigate multiple external services independently.