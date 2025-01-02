New Year's Day Dip: 22 photos of people taking the plunge during annual event at Scarborough's South Bay

By Dominic Brown
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:45 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 12:46 GMT
Hundreds of brave swimmers conquered the chilly waters of the North Sea for an invigorating New Year’s Day Dip.

Organised by Scarborough Lions Club, the annual event at the town’s South Bay invites participants, often in creative fancy dress, to take the plunge and raise funds for local charities.

Here is a selection of photos from yesterday’s (Wednesday) event, taken by our photographer Richard Ponter.

Participants having fun on South Bay at Scarborough's New Year Dip

1. New Year Dip

Participants having fun on South Bay at Scarborough's New Year Dip Photo: Richard Ponter

Having fun on South Bay

2. New Year Dip

Having fun on South Bay Photo: Richard Ponter

The annual event is a New Year's Day tradition

3. New Year Dip

The annual event is a New Year's Day tradition Photo: Richard Ponter

Braving the chilly water

4. New Year Dip

Braving the chilly water Photo: Richard Ponter

