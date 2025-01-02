New Year's Day Dip: 22 photos of people taking the plunge during annual event at Scarborough's South Bay

Organised by Scarborough Lions Club, the annual event at the town’s South Bay invites participants, often in creative fancy dress, to take the plunge and raise funds for local charities.
Here is a selection of photos from yesterday’s (Wednesday) event, taken by our photographer Richard Ponter.
1. New Year Dip
Participants having fun on South Bay at Scarborough's New Year Dip Photo: Richard Ponter
2. New Year Dip
Having fun on South Bay Photo: Richard Ponter
3. New Year Dip
The annual event is a New Year's Day tradition Photo: Richard Ponter
4. New Year Dip
Braving the chilly water Photo: Richard Ponter
