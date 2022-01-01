New Year's Honour List: MP Robert Goodwill receives a knighthood; plus these are other Yorkshire Coast awards
Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill has been awarded a knighthood in the Queen's New Year's Honours list.
The 65-year-old Conservative MP is honoured as a “dedicated” public servant who has served on the politics frontline for the past 30 years, and as MP since 2005.
He has been appointed a Knight Bachelor for political and public service.
Mr Goodwill, who will now become a Sir, has served as a Whip and Minister of State in four Government departments, and cites roadside drug testing among his greatest political achievements.
This award is a “great honour”, he said, as he thanked campaigners and teams: “I’m absolutely delighted by this recognition. It does make you feel a bit humbled to be in such company.”
Mr Goodwill was born in North Yorkshire and was educated in York. He went to the University of Newcastle upon Tyne where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture. He is a farmer on the 250-acre family farm at Terrington, near Malton, where the family have farmed since 1850.
Between 1999 and 2004 he was one of Yorkshire’s three Conservative Members of the European Parliament.
In other honours, Scarborough man Michael John Smith has been made a CBE. He is Digital Media Manager at the Metropolitan Police Service, and has been honoured for services to Law Enforcement.
Brian Crosby, Chief Executive Officer of Coast and Vale Learning Trust, is made an MBE for services to Education in Yorkshire.
The trust, formerly Scalby Learning Trust, runs Scalby School, Lady Lumley’s School, Newby and Scalby Primary School, Friarage Community Primary School and Scarborough UTC.
On Twitter, Mr Crosby wrote: "Well, I’m very humbled and grateful to receive an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list. It really was a team effort by all at Manor CE and later Hope Learning Trust. It’s for all if you how transformed so many young lives. Now to keep it going on the Yorkshire Coast."
Lee Shane Cooper, of Scarborough, a Forest Research Worker with Forest Research, is made an MBE for services to forestry.
And also made an MBE is Paul Samuel Creelman, of Scarborough, a foster carer and support worker, for services to Fostering and Youth Work.
Mr Creelman, a former police officer in North Yorkshire for 30 years, has worked for the Youth Justice Service as a support worker, and at the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough where has helped the street homeless. He has been involved in the Scarborough Skill Mill and the Skills4Work project, a social enterprise that prepares 16 to 18-year-olds for employment. He and his wife have been foster carers with the local authority for many years.