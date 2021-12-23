New Yorkshire Coast-based charity to help talented youngsters achieve their potential

F1F trustees Leanne Brewis, Lesley Jackson and Stuart Sanderson.

The Freeman 1st Foundation, which will serve the whole Yorkshire and Humber Region, will help young people develop their talents into carers and unlock opportunities for them.

Lesley Jackson, a fisherman’s daughter from Bridlington who overcame tragedy at the age of 23 to become a successful businesswoman, has launched the new charity with Leanne Brewis and Stuart Sanderson.

The co-founder and co-owner of Hudson Contract has named the charity the Freeman 1st Foundation (F1F) in honour of her ancestor Henry Freeman – the famous lifeboatman and sole survivor of the 1861 Whitby lifeboat disaster who saved more than 300 lives at sea.

The foundation will provide financial and practical support to people aged up to 25 from Bridlington, Scarborough and the surrounding areas so they can develop their talents into careers.

Beneficiaries to date include golfing prospect Matthew Raybould from Bridlington who is being assisted with living expenses during his golf scholarship at university in the United States.

The foundation plans to work with schools, colleges and business to help identify people who would benefit from financial or practical support.

Trustees include family members Leanne Brewis and Stuart Sanderson. The family will meet all of the running costs to ensure donations are spent entirely on beneficiaries.

Lesley said: “We want to give a leg up to talented young people. We hear so many stories of teenagers with a special gift for the arts, academia, business or sport who cannot pursue their dreams because they lack the right support at the right time.

“Our east coast area is filled with talented young people with so much to offer. We want to help unlock opportunities for them. This fits in with the government’s levelling up agenda because we are promoting opportunity.”