New Yorkshire coast cycle routes will take cyclists through Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Bridlington and Grosmont

The new Route YC cycling routes have been designed to showcase some of the region’s best coastline, countryside and attractions.The routes range from 9 to 260 miles in length and have been specially designed to help visitors of all ages and abilities explore the Yorkshire coast and countryside on gravel, touring and road bikes.A choice of three long distance routes and nine itineraries that can be completed in a single day are available.

The Route YC Adventure Route, the main circular bikepacking route, will start and finish in Scarborough and is suitable for gravel bikes.Several day trips will start in the Yorkshire coast towns of Whitby, Scarborough, Filey, Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea, and the North York Moors village of Grosmont.

The collection of routes is completed by a bikepacking weekender route starting in Whitby and a cycle touring route from the ferry terminal in Hull to Staithes.Adventure cyclists Markus Stitz, Mark Beaumont and Jenny Graham led the development of the new Route YC cycle network.Mr Stitz, the first person to cycle the world on a single-speed bike, said: “We’re really proud to be unveiling the new Route YC cycle network for the first time.“Route YC offers some of the most inspirational coastal and countryside scenery in the UK, as well as a huge variety of terrain to suit all kinds of cyclists, from gravel, touring and road bikes.“People from around the UK and beyond can now enjoy a new range of on and off-road cycle routes that will allow them to get off the beaten track and discover what the region has to offer.

"The itineraries not only offer an easy guide to exploring the region by bike, but we’ll be offering our top tips on bike-friendly accommodation, facilities and public transport links.Kerry Carruthers, CEO of Route YC, said: “We’re really excited to be offering people a variety of new ways to create their own adventure on the Yorkshire Coast in 2024.“These handy new itineraries have been carefully designed by cyclists for cyclists to plan their own routes in manageable sections and explore the Yorkshire coast and countryside at their own pace.“As part of our new cycling campaign for 2024, we’ll be encouraging visitors to think about more sustainable and eco-friendly ways to travel; immerse themselves and local experiences and experiences; as well as enjoy the best local food and drink along the way.”The new Route YC cycle route network has been developed in partnership with navigation and route planning app, Komoot.To access the new cycle route itineraries and to plan a two-wheel adventure on Route YC, visit www.routeyc.co.uk/cycling

Markus, Mark and Jenny have jointly tested the new Route YC cycle network and documented their journey in a new 10-minute film, which is now available to watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Nr3tL7ZEM8gPeople can also follow Route YC on social media, including Facebook at www.facebook.com/RouteYC, Instagram www.instagram.com/routeyc and X (Twitter) https://twitter.com/routeyc.

