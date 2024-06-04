Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new two-day gravel bike-packing event for adventurous cyclists is coming to Yorkshire for the first time - and will start and end at Whitby YCA.

Brought to the Yorkshire Coast in partnership with Route YC and Yorkshire Coast BID, the Kinesis UK Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash will take participants on a breathtaking journey through the North York Moors National Park, the hills of the Yorkshire Wolds and back along the scenic coastline.

The event, taking place on July 13 and 14, will give people a unique way to explore Route YC.

Humble Bee Farm will provide campsite and catering for the cyclists, who follow the 147-km long route at their own speed, self-supported.

The Kinesis UK Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash starts in Whitby on July 13.

For both seasoned cyclists or adventurous people new to bikepacking, the Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash is guaranteed to offer an unforgettable and inclusive experience of exploration and challenge.

Markus Stitz, director of Dirt Dash Ltd, said: "The Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash follows the same well-tested concept as our two events in Scotland, offering people a sociable and inclusive environment for everyone who wants to ride bikes and explore an area of outstanding beauty.

"The event route is an adapted version of one of the new Route YC bikepacking routes, and participants are encouraged to take their time, stop at local businesses and enjoy all that the Yorkshire Coast has to offer. We are actively encouraging more women to take part and aim to have a 50/50 split in future events. So far, the participants signed up come from as far south as Bournemouth and Perthshire in Scotland.”

Speaking on the event, Mark Noble, Head of Marketing at Kinesis UK, said: “It’s set to be a great two days, packed full of adventure, challenges and the very best of the Yorkshire Coast and its surrounding areas.”

Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive of Yorkshire Coast BID, added: “The Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash aligns perfectly with our mission to promote sustainable and low-impact outdoor activities and tourism within the area.

"It’s the perfect way to highlight how you can take on Route YC on 2 or 4 wheels, and we look forward to welcoming riders for this incredible event.”

Entries for the Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash are £95, with a £5 discount offered for Cycling UK members.