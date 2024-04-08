New youth group in Bridlington to provide safe place for young people and keep them off the streets
The team of volunteers at Christ Church believe that there's a need within the town to support young people in the local community.
The group, which is running on a fortnightly basis on Fridays between 7pm and 8:30pm, is free to attend.
Dan Sharp, youth Leader at The EDGE youth group, said: “The group is for young people aged 11-18.
"The activities and facilities we are providing for young people are: Table tennis, pool, table football, board games, consoles, tuck shop and chill out areas.
“The dates running up to summer are: April 12, April 26, May 10, May 24, June 7, June 21, July 5 and July 19.
“The EDGE youth group has a no entry charge.
“We think that this will provide a vital and important service for the youth within the Bridlington community.
"Most of the youth groups over the years have closed, which has left the young people with nowhere to go other than to roam streets with no support.
"We believe this affects their mental health.
"Our aim is to create a foundation, where young people can develop their social skills, feel supported and know they have people around them who care and they have somewhere safe to go. Their emotional and physical wellbeing is our highest priority.”
Go to www.facebook.com/groups/theedgebridlington or email [email protected] to find out more about The EDGE Youth Group.