New Zealand historian searching for family members of Scarborough photographer
Dr Marianne Schultz, the author of two books on performing arts history, is currently writing a biography of a New Zealand dancer who performed at Scarborough’s Floral Hall between 1922 and 1924.
The glass-and-iron Floral Hall was a popular venue in the town at that time, regularly hosting orchestras, dancers, and singers.
Over the years, many well-known performers appeared at the venue, including Lonnie Donegan, Bob Monkhouse, and Les Dawson.
Dr Schultz — a dancer, choreographer, writer, teacher, historian, and performing arts archivist — said: “Mr Walker took photographs of performers at the Floral Hall in the early 20th century, and I would like to include some of his photographs in the biography.
"Walker's photography studio was located at 35a St Thomas St and any contacts for Mr Walker's family would be greatly appreciated.”
Anyone who can help can contact Dr Schultz on [email protected]
