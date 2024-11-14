Newby and Scalby Library receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Trustees at the library's 60th birthday celebration in February 2024. From left to right, Sharon Coman, Christine Stephenson, Judy Woodroffe, Isobel Nixon (Chairman), Lesley Newton, Tricia Whelan, Janet Merritt, Lisa Smith.

Newby and Scalby Library and Information Centre has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK – equivalent to an MBE.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The library, based at 450 Scalby Road, Newby, has seven trustees and approximately 60 volunteers who have been operating the library services on behalf of North Yorkshire Council since April 2017.

As well as helping customers in the library, volunteers deliver books to the housebound, clean the building and do the gardening.

It hosts regular groups and special events for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newby and Scalby Library

Isobel Nixon, Chairman of the Library Trustees, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our group’s work has been recognised in this way.

“We work hard to provide both a library service and a welcoming space for our thriving community groups.

“We could not have done this without the commitment and hard work of our volunteers and local people who contribute so much to support and sustain this important resource.’’

The Library is supported by fundraising, a Patrons and Friends scheme, and grants from both national and local organisations including businesses such as the Proudfoots, Making a Difference Locally scheme, the Scalby Fair Committee and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also received generous support for its work from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Newby and Scalby Library is one of 281 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

Their work, along with others from across the UK, serves as a reminder of the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and, was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King.

Recipients are announced annually on 14th November, The King’s Birthday.

Representatives of the Newby and Scalby Library will receive the award crystal and certificate from Jo Ropner, Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire.

In addition, two volunteers from the library will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in the Summer of 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s award.