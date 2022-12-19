Newby housing development approved despite concerns about access and environmental impact

An application seeking to construct six three-bedroom dwellings at an open plot of land on the southern side of 79 Cross Lane in Newby has been approved at a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday, December 8.

Mark Dunwell’s application proposes that the development will comprise three pairs of semi-detached dwellings, with front and rear gardens included in each property. Each rear garden will also contain a shed.

The plan has faced considerable delays due to legal and environmental issues. According to a report by Scarborough Council, the application was originally validated in the autumn of 2021 but was made invalid later that year as “the ownership certificates were inaccurate”.

The area of the proposed site.

However, Mr Dunwell “subsequently acquired the whole site area and the correct certificate was signed”, after which the application was made valid again in June 2022.

The report adds that “protected species were discovered on the site in December 2021, resulting in further complications”.

Analysis of the most recent plans by the authority’s ecological officer, states that it is “far more workable than the original proposition”. It adds that “more contiguous space for the animals and a safer location for the artificial sett” have been proposed.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Bill Chatt, said: “It has been a very vacant site for a long, long time. To the effect that a few years ago someone cut back the trees because it was getting to a phenomenal height.”

He added: “The only concern I had about this was access because if you look at the front of the site, there is a small road and what used to be the access now goes halfway through a crossing.

“I thought this might cause problems for children with it being a busy road, who are going to and from Scalby School, but it seems the cul-de-sac will work.”

Concern about pedestrian access was also raised by the Highway Authority, which stated: “The existing vehicle crossing onto Cross Lane should be permanently closed to vehicles and reinstated to highway verge and footway.”

However, the closing of the lane was added as an additional requirement to the planning permission.

The condition states that the development “must not be brought into use” until the existing access onto Cross Lane “has been permanently closed off”.