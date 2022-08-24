Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Hakings with the new defibrillator

Joanna Hakings, who has run the pub for 16 years with her husband Joe, said the couple had organised all sorts of events to raise the funds including weekly raffles, quiz nights and bar top change collection points.

Craft Union, who own the pub also contributed to the cause by donating £200 from their ‘Love Your Local’ fund and a sizeable amount was received from the Scarborough Social Pigeon Club which meets at the venue.

Mrs Hakings, 57, said: “We were open during the Euros when that Danish fellow (Christian Eriksen) collapsed on the pitch and at the same time, my husband collapsed at cricket.

Newlands Park pub where the defibrillator is installed

"Fortunately all he’d done was hurt his shoulder, but the pain was so intense he collapsed.

"That prompted us to raise money for the defibrillator, there wasn’t one anywhere around here that is accessible to the public.