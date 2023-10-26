Newly approved foster carers across Scarborough and Whitby receive £500 ‘golden hello’

Julie Brown, 60, from Filey, is one of the first newly approved carers to receive her £500 golden hello and has worked with children with additional needs all her life.

The incentive was launched by Fostering North Yorkshire, North Yorkshire Council’s not-for-profit fostering service, to help bring in new foster carers as there is a national shortage, but a higher demand with more children coming into care.

The team at Fostering North Yorkshire is keen to let people know about the range of opportunities and financial support available to provide quality care for children and young people across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Brown, 60, from Filey, is one of the first newly approved carers to receive her £500 golden hello. Julie has worked with children with additional needs all her life. She has just taken early retirement and is signed up to offer sleepovers or short breaks for disabled children, or those with additional needs when their parents need some time to themselves.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Brown said: “I love working with children and have got to the stage where full-time work is too much for me. Offering sleepovers or short breaks to children is a great fit for my life right now. I’ll be doing two to three nights a week, or a longer stay with some advance notice.

“Overall, there will be around four children I take in on a regular basis. I didn’t know I was actually getting the £500 golden hello – any foster carer will tell you that they don’t do this for the money. It is a nice surprise, though, and will definitely help out.”

She added: “If anyone is thinking about fostering, then now is the time to do it. There are opportunities to do this as a career, or you can offer sleepovers if you are already working full-time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Short breaks and sleepovers are perfect opportunities for foster carers who have a full-time job. They are pre-planned and support families to have a rest or they can give the adults a bit of time to themselves. There are other opportunities, such as emergency foster care, care for asylum seekers, short-term foster care or long-term care. Fostering North Yorkshire normally has children aged 10 and up in need of foster carers, including siblings who they do not want to split up. The team works with the foster carers to find what is best for them and their commitments.

The only thing that all foster carers have in common is a love of children and a desire to make a difference.

People interested in fostering can visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/fostering to find out more.