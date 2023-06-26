Newly opened Scarborough restaurant Elysium Bar and BBQ announces closure due to soaring bills

Elysium Bar and BBQ, located inside the former Scarborough Evening News offices on Aberdeen Walk, opened in December 2022 during the Cost Of Living crisis, and a time when many hospitality businesses are struggling with rising costs.

Sadly, the new bar and bbq restaurant has closed with immediate effect due to the ‘very inflated energy prices and stock prices’.

In a post on Facebook, the restaurant said: “We write this message absolutely gutted to say Elysium will not be reopening, after opening in December last year we have had the pleasure to serve a lot of lovely loyal customers.

“However due to the very inflated energy prices/stock prices ect, it has become impossible to succeed as a small locally run business that is trying to build a customer base.

“Again we thank you all for your custom.”

The venue served breakfast, brunches and lunches during the day and opened as a cocktail and champagne bar in the evening, alongside a restaurant.

Josh Moscrop, owner of Elysium Bar and BBQ, told The Scarborough News: “Energy prices when we opened late last year were at a record high.

“Since then the huge drop in prices are not accessible to the businesses who had to opt into a fixed term contract which was the case for us.

“I was trying to open a new vibrant offering for Scarborough whilst battling huge energy bills, soaring stock costs, and building a brand.

“We had some very loyal, amazing customers who we are very sad to loose. However we cannot sustain the ridiculous prices these huge corporate companies are demanding for services.”