Newly refurbished restaurant and coffee shop at Plaxton Court, Scarborough, opens to community

The newly refurbished restaurant and coffee shop at Plaxton Court on Woodlands Drive has opened its doors to the local community.

By Louise Perrin
Published 11th May 2023, 18:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 18:42 BST
The newly refurbished restaurant and coffee shop at Plaxton CourtThe newly refurbished restaurant and coffee shop at Plaxton Court
The area has been transformed into a spacious and welcoming environment with new décor and seating, which is inspired by the beautiful and stunning views of the gardens and surrounding countryside.

The team from Plaxton Court and residents worked together with Diana Celella, of Drawing Room Interiors, to decide on the colour palette and discuss the new layout.

Residents were also invited to choose some vintage style artwork depicting local scenes, and these were purchased locally from Woodend Museum.

Some of the tempting treats on offer - Image: Richard Ponter/ Joseph Rowntree Housing TrustSome of the tempting treats on offer - Image: Richard Ponter/ Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust
The restaurant and coffee shop will be open daily from 9am until 2pm serving breakfast, hot lunches, salads and sandwiches, hot and cold beverages, freshly baked scones and home made cakes.

The Head Chef, Vicky Galway, and her team freshly prepare the dishes on the menu daily and source local produce as much as possible.

The menu also includes some favourites such as fish and chips, curries and weekly Sunday roasts.

There are also vegetarian and gluten free options available.

Residents and staff worked together to choose the colour schemeResidents and staff worked together to choose the colour scheme
Until May 25, visitors will receive a 10% off food voucher (*£5.00 minimum spend), as well as a free hot drink with their first purchase.

To take advantage of these offers, please collect a voucher from reception.

There is free parking available and the facilities are fully accessible.

Amanda Sedgwick, General Manager said “We are looking forward to welcoming the local community into the restaurant and coffee shop at Plaxton Court.

Ready for the reopeningReady for the reopening
"Our friendly team are happy to help with any enquiries you may have, and can be contacted by calling 01723 340290.”

The team at Plaxton CourtThe team at Plaxton Court
Beautifully presented tasty treatsBeautifully presented tasty treats
