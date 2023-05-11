Newly refurbished restaurant and coffee shop at Plaxton Court, Scarborough, opens to community

The newly refurbished restaurant and coffee shop at Plaxton Court

The area has been transformed into a spacious and welcoming environment with new décor and seating, which is inspired by the beautiful and stunning views of the gardens and surrounding countryside.

The team from Plaxton Court and residents worked together with Diana Celella, of Drawing Room Interiors, to decide on the colour palette and discuss the new layout.

Residents were also invited to choose some vintage style artwork depicting local scenes, and these were purchased locally from Woodend Museum.

Some of the tempting treats on offer - Image: Richard Ponter/ Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust

The restaurant and coffee shop will be open daily from 9am until 2pm serving breakfast, hot lunches, salads and sandwiches, hot and cold beverages, freshly baked scones and home made cakes.

The Head Chef, Vicky Galway, and her team freshly prepare the dishes on the menu daily and source local produce as much as possible.

The menu also includes some favourites such as fish and chips, curries and weekly Sunday roasts.

There are also vegetarian and gluten free options available.

Residents and staff worked together to choose the colour scheme

Until May 25, visitors will receive a 10% off food voucher (*£5.00 minimum spend), as well as a free hot drink with their first purchase.

To take advantage of these offers, please collect a voucher from reception.

There is free parking available and the facilities are fully accessible.

Amanda Sedgwick, General Manager said “We are looking forward to welcoming the local community into the restaurant and coffee shop at Plaxton Court.

Ready for the reopening

"Our friendly team are happy to help with any enquiries you may have, and can be contacted by calling 01723 340290.”

The team at Plaxton Court