NHS bosses given update on roof leak at Scarborough Hospital’s maternity ward

A leak was recently found in the roof of Scarborough Hospital’s maternity ward, the NHS trust that runs it has said.

A board meeting of the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been updated on a roof leak which had been detected in Scarborough Hospital’s maternity ward.

Martin Barkley, chair of the trust, told a board meeting in October that after he spent a day in the South Wing of Scarborough Hospital, he raised the issue with relevant directors.

The trust has now “reviewed the roof and repaired the areas where leaks were occurring”.

A spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that plans have been put in place “to mitigate the chance of leaks happening in the future”.

They added: “We regularly inspect the roof void as standard practice. There was no impact on services.”

At the same meeting, health bosses were also informed that the maternity ward at Scarborough Hospital is transitioning to a new tagging system for newborns.

However, due to a system review, the hospital has been forced to “employ 24/7 security until a permanent solution can be reached”.

A report presented to the meeting states: “A review of the use of HUGS tags at Scarborough has been undertaken and the timeframes implementation of the new X-TAG system has been escalated to the Executive Committee.

“As mitigation in the interim, the service is ensuring the safety of babies and families by employing 24/7 security.”

Speaking to the LDRS, a trust spokesperson said: “While we transition from the old to the new system, we have additional security in place while this work is underway.”