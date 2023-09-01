News you can trust since 1882
NHS Cadets scheme calls for young people in Yorkshire and the Humber to join free course

Inclusive training scheme designed to help all young people have access to a career in the NHS is inviting candidates from North and East Yorkshire to apply.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:17 BST
The NHS cadets scheme are looking for candidates from Hull, East Riding and North Yorkshire to join the free training programme. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphotoThe NHS cadets scheme are looking for candidates from Hull, East Riding and North Yorkshire to join the free training programme. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Starting this September, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust in association with St John Ambulance will be launching their NHS Cadets programme.

It is an 11-month scheme where young people, aged 14-16 (Foundation) or 16-18 (Advanced), participate once a week in learning practical skills for a potential future career in healthcare.

This initiative is available to everyone, but in particular the Trust would welcome applications from those who would not necessarily have the same opportunities to obtain a career in healthcare and the NHS.

Joining is completely free to those who qualify, making it fully inclusive to young people from all backgrounds and social situations.

The NHS Cadets programme provides an excellent level of experience to add to a young person’s CV which is hugely beneficial when it comes to applying for college, university or even future job roles.

The programme is designed to fit around existing school or work commitments and only requires weekly attendance - the 14-16 provision is a mixture of virtual and face-to-face sessions and the 16-18 is purely virtual.

Offering the very best in leadership training, an expansive curriculum covering a wide range of healthcare settings, as well as informative and bespoke careers advice and support, delivered by professionals throughout the programme.

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust’s dedicated and friendly team urges young people across Hull, East Riding and North Yorkshire to come forward before the start date of

September 20, 2023.

To sign up for this programme and become an NHS Cadet please click through to the website using the appropriate link for your young person’s age group here:

Humber NHS Cadet Foundation (14-16)

Humber NHS Cadets Advanced (16-18)

Alternatively, those interested can email [email protected] to find out more.

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, NHS, Humber, Yorkshire, East Yorkshire, North Yorkshire