NHS mental health song written and recorded in Scarborough

Staff, volunteers and current and previous patients of a mental health hospital in Scarborough have written and recorded a song to raise money for their wards.

Amanda, Debby Hill, Miriam Kitchen, Lucy McGuire, Candi Godbold, Bryn, Roger Bentley. Credit Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

Local musician and volunteer Candi Godbold began hosting music sessions at Cross Lane Hospital a year ago, which is part of Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

Our Time was written during one of the sessions through listening to music and exploring lyrics and poetry.

The ballad tells the story of the effects of mental ill health that slowly brightens as you enter a new day.

A group of hospital staff and former patients, called Our Time Creatives, have now professionally recorded the track at Beckview Studios in Scarborough.

Candi, who was inspired to volunteer after experiencing her own mental health challenges, said: “Songwriting sessions can bring up a lot of emotions. Some people will talk, sometimes they will cry and express feelings.

“I've seen people come in and be really upset, but after the song writing session they are brighter and happier. They have told me they feel uplifted after writing the song and singing together.

“I try to engage with people who've been very poorly, because I feel that the music can help. Even if it’s just 10 minutes picking up a guitar, singing or listening.

“I hope it takes away from those difficult thoughts for a bit. I want them to feel heard. I encourage everyone to come to the sessions.”

Our Time is available to download now and the money raised will go towards introducing more creative activities on the wards.

Current hospital patients have also designed the single’s cover art. The collage was created during an art session with Candi and the hospital’s activity co-ordinators, whilst listening to the song and exploring the lyrics further.

Lucy McGuire, activity coordinator at Cross Lane Hospital, said: “For Candi to bring her knowledge and passion for music and art to help our patients is amazing.

“It’s wonderful to see the positive reaction in our patients after a music session. It increases their confidence that they’ve contributed and created something.

“Candi is warm, friendly and makes sure everyone’s voice is heard throughout the sessions.

“The experience of recording a song written by our patients in a professional studio was wonderful and we just want to tell everyone about it, to raise money to fund more creative activities on our wards.”

Candi also produced the music on the track and enlisted the help of her musical friends across the world to play instruments on the song.

She continued: “I have a special interest in Music Therapy and the song writing sessions are inspired by this.

“I decided to volunteer because I have experienced my own mental health challenges, including managing anxiety and fatigue for the last few years, and I know how difficult they can be to overcome.

“I believe music, group singing and creating something together can not only help boost confidence, but encourages people to express thoughts and feelings through exploration of music.