NHS mental health Trust team in Scarborough and Whitby shortlisted for two Nursing Times Awards

The REACH team; Jamie Middlemiss (Beyond Housing), Stephen Donaldson (TEWV), Ben Sweeting (TEWV), Richard Croall (TEWV), Emma Locker (IDAS), Emily Crowe (North Yorkshire Council), Emma Ward (Beyond Housing), and Emma Watson (North Yorkshire Council).

The mental health Trust’s reducing exclusion for adults with complex housing needs team REACH has been shortlisted for two awards, recognising their outstanding contribution to nursing.

Established in July 2021, REACH is a partnership team that offers intervention to those who are homeless with complex needs in Scarborough and Whitby.

Part of a multi-disciplinary, multi-agency partnership team, staff work with key partners in housing, social care, probation, drug and alcohol services, local homelessness services, charity services and community impact teams.

The aim is to support people to access accommodation so they can be supported with their mental health and substance misuse needs. They help people who are street homeless, have experienced multiple disadvantages, have a significant history of failed tenancies as well as difficulties with wider service engagement.

The team go out onto the streets and work with people, undertaking mental health assessments and help support people who are street homeless to engage with services, manage their emotions and regain control of their life.

REACH has been shortlisted in the following categories:

HRH The Prince of Wales Award for Integrated Approaches to Care: recognising nurses whose work reduces the burden on the health service by preventing ill-health and/or offering holistic care to patients who have long-term conditions or complex needs.

Nursing in the Community: recognising nurses working in community settings, that are sometimes, less-than-ideal environments and without access to the levels of support and equipment that other nurses take for granted.

REACH consultant clinical psychologist, Dr Stephen Donaldson, said: “To be nominated for these awards is a great honour and privilege and reflects the team’s hard work in supporting those people who are homeless, marginalised from society, have multiple disadvantages and who experience significant health inequalities.

“While the work can be challenging, the team’s approach of going above and beyond to engage and support the people we work with is amazing and inspiring.”

The REACH team works with partners in North Yorkshire Council, Beyond Housing and IDAS.